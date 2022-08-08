Roskino does not exclude Key Buyers Event postponement to 2023 — press service

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Key Buyers Event international audio and visual content market can be postponed to 2023, press service of Roskino company told TASS on Monday.

"Timeline, location and format of the Key Buyers Event market are under consideration at present. We continue the proactive dialog with different platforms and partners," the press service said. "At the same time, it is possible that the Key Buyers Event will be postponed to 2023," it noted.

The company intends to maximize efficiency of the event in terms of establishing new ties with content purchasers from macro regions in the focus of the Russian movie industry - Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, Roskino added.