{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

"Nuclear deterrence element." New facts about ALSIB airfields

After 1942, ALSIB was used to ferry to the USSR from the US of about 8,000 aircraft

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. In 2022 we mark the 80th anniversary of the Alaska - Siberia (ALSIB) air route. During World War II, the route was used to ferry from the US to the USSR Lend-Lease aircraft for the front. Members of the ALSIB expedition found during the Chukotka stage American aircraft engines, an aircraft tractor, a snow-throwing plow and other unique objects. Quite soon the objects from the airfields or crash sites will become exhibition objects.

After 1942, ALSIB, which was 6,500km long, was used to ferry to the USSR from the US of about 8,000 aircraft: fighters, bombers, training and transport aircraft. ALSIB was specifically created for this purpose. Its airfields were built incredibly quickly - in just five to eight months, despite the severe northern climate and the hard-to-reach locations.

However, not all aircraft managed to reach the final destination successfully. For various reasons, including bad weather, some crashed and have remained at the crash sites. Some of the ALSIB airfields remain only in the past, but their traces, like the traces of crashed crafts, still can be found.

In 2021, an expedition of the Russian Geographical Society (RGS) with the support from the Defense Ministry explored ALSIB after thorough studies in archives. In 2022, RGS has organized another expedition to continue studies of the legendary air route, to transport some of the objects, and to install at crash sites commemorative plaques to pay tribute to deceased pilots, as well as to take care of their burials.

Chukotka airfields

The exhibition’s one of the stages was in Chukotka - in the place, where life depends entirely on weather conditions. In that region, ALSIB had a few intermediate aerodromes, so that aircraft could maneuver and wait for better weather, the expedition’s scientific leader Pavel Filin said.

The ALSIB explorers, like the pilots ferrying the aircraft, had to work in extreme conditions. They had to live in mosquito-packed tents amid the tundra - ALSIB’s all aerodromes in Chukotka are far from the mainland, they are hidden among wild trees of willow and cedar. Getting to some of them was not a simple task. The travelers had to use an ATV to push way through the trees.

The expedition participants were brought to the location from Anadyr’s airport onboard a cargo Mil Mi-26 of the Russian Aerospace Forces. When onboard the helicopter, we could see bears wandering the Bering Sea shore searching for food, and the uninhabited cold tundra stretching apart for many kilometers. In the hottest summers, the night air temperature drops to zero. Another thing - in case of bad weather, travelers may get stuck in the tundra for a week.

Alexey Nikulin and his team are working on a documentary about ALSIB. Alexey has taken to the expedition a family relic - a Swiss watch, inherited from grandfather.

"The watch’s history is interesting. It at least once has traveled the route from Fairbanks (in Alaska) to Krasnoyarsk and then to Moscow. The family legend says my granddad got the watch from a pilot, who ferried the aircraft. But I have reasons to believe granddad was delivering diplomatic mail from the US to Krasnoyarsk and chose not to tell everything about how he had got the watch. His file, which I have studied, is top secret between 1942 and 1945. And I know that at NKVD (Soviet Union’s intelligence service) he worked with the courier service and, quite possibly, used the route to deliver diplomatic mail," he said.

Alexey has another WWII watch on him. A Waltham watch. The reverse side’s inscription reads: "To heroic people of USSR."

"Such watches were supplied to Russia during the war and were given to the Red Army’s distinguished soldiers and officers. In fact, the inscription shows the attitude the American people had towards the Russians. I’ve bought it at an auction, it was a set of parts, and a skillful master has managed to restore it. He had to make anew a significant number of parts, because the watch is quite rare, and no spare parts were available," he said.

Skeletons, waste, artefacts

ALSIB’s base aerodrome was in Eskimo’s Uelkal. It is located on the Bering Sea’s shore. "This is the main destination, to which the aircraft arrived right from the US. That is - it was the first transportation stage," Pavel Filin said.

Last year’s expedition members - military topographers, geophysicists, historians - studied thoroughly remains of the wooden runway in Uelkal. They found in the village captured barrels of aviation gasoline, on which "Wehrmacht" was written. This season, the researchers have come to Uelkal to shoot a film, a documentary, as well as to visit the memorial at the burial of pilots who died in crashes along ALSIB. For example, the crew of a C-47 Douglas military transport aircraft is buried there. According to archival documents, the aircraft crashed on May 28, 1943, near the village of Neran. The crew commander was Senior Lieutenant Spiridonov.

The expedition has found fragments of wings, and two engines from that aircraft, Filin said. Some fragments from the crash site may be transported.

According to the historian, there were many buildings around the airfield in Uelkal. "We wanted to see whether anything has remained since World War II. Unfortunately - not. After the war, the airfield was used by a big air division - until the 2000s. Right now, there’s much waste at the former airfield. Here are airfield slabs, which, by the way, may be from the war times," he said, pointing to a pile of rusty metal.

In the waste, which still remains after the military unit, including on the runway, the expedition participants saw whale bones. Next to the village there is a whale ‘burial’ - a part of the coastline is covered with the mammals’ skeletons. The village’s name originates from the main occupation of the locals - sea hunting. Some versions claim the name Uelkal means "someone having jaws", or "whale’s lower jaw." It is quite probable that amid those whale skeletons and waste still may remain war-time artefacts.

Rare exhibition object

The Tanyurer airfield on a river, bearing the same name, was ALSIB’S second airfield. It was built record quickly, and besides - in a heavily waterlogged area. Nowadays, the area, where aircraft used to land and take off, is the tundra, where mosquitoes and wild animals are the natives. However, nearby is a meteorology station, where two people live.

"Imagine - 80 years ago life was booming here. The town’s population was 400 people," the expedition participant Oleg Podkletov told us. "We have found certain equipment, which prompts that here used to be various services. Planes used the landing searchlight, the rack of which we have found, then an aircraft tractor pulls up to it, hooks it on the chassis, lifts, and drags along the strip to the right place. Then, the airfield’s commander or commandant drives up in a Willys, the pilots get out, get into a Studebaker truck, which takes them to the hotel, that existed here at that time. Pilaf is being cooked — we’ve found a bowl of about 300 liters. That is, there used to be a good collective kitchen at the airfield."

The expedition participants have found more than a dozen interesting objects near Tanurer. The war-time objects. For example, fragments of aircraft wings. They could be the wreckage of a C-47 Douglas. "Aircraft of the kind were transported along the Alaska—Siberia route, and at the same time they performed as shuttles to have pilots back in a relay to transport other fighter-bomber aircraft. Additionally, as we were making way through swamps here, we found two C-47 Douglas engines. The tundra here is rather weird - when you look at it, it seems the regular tundra, though the lower layer is a blanket of tall cedars and willows. The conditions are tough, we had to climb, and yet did not seem to see any equipment. We had to be searching for equipment like for mushrooms," Pavel Filin said.

In addition to the aircraft wreckage, the expedition has found in Tanyurer other Lend-Lease equipment. For example, a hinged device for an ATV - a so-called snow plow to remove snow from runways.

A most unique object found in Tanyurer is an American Reo airfield tractor. It was found a year earlier, and during this season, a Mi-26 helicopter has taken it, along with the C-47 Douglas engines, to the mainland. The tractor was used at the airfield to transport aircraft, to lift them by the chassis. Such trucks are not to be found in Russia. Moreover, they are very rare in the United States.

"We have run into it, like all other objects, when we were combing the territory taking pictures from a drone. This year, we have prepared it for transportation, have lifted all the parts, which had been inside the soil," Podkletnov said.

The object’s condition is quite good, the expedition participants say. Clearly, the truck had not worked too much. "It may have acted up, and they did not have spare parts, so it was just parked there idly," Filin supposed.

The scientists have found a few American Studebaker trucks, as well as Soviet equipment of the 1940s. According to the historian, all the objects are of great interest, and they may become great museum exhibition objects.

According to Filin, the Tanyurer airfield continued working for the country’s defense even after World War II. For quite a long time. There was the 95th fighter division. There is no much available information about it - the military unit was secret.

"The reason is the air division was to escort strategic aircraft, carrying nuclear warhead. The nearest route to deliver nuclear weapons from the US to the Soviet Union (here the speaker means the delivery of nuclear warheads by the strategic aviation - TASS) is the North Pole via the Arctic. Accordingly, an early interception, if something is flying to us, and escort are to be in the Arctic. Thus, that air division, located here, was actually intercepting aircraft that could fly to us carrying nuclear weapons, and it was escorting T-4 strategic [bombers]. In fact, this airfield in the post-war period after 1949 became an element of nuclear deterrence," Filin said.

ALSIB - route to future

The expedition results will be presented in a documentary and in an exhibition about ALSIB. First publication about the ALSIB route appeared after the 1990s. Available information was only in archives, plus geologists from time to time ran into crash sites, Alexey Nikulin, a documentary producer said. The exhibition will tour Russian cities to present the secret air route to a wide audience.

Some future exhibits require restoration, and others will be exhibited as they have been found. The artefacts will be air delivered from Anadyr to Moscow.

Surely, the expedition does not evacuate from former airfields and from crash sites every object they find - evacuating some of the objects is not reasonable, and besides it may be interesting for tourists to see objects right at the sites where they have been found.

ALSIB, as Pavel Filin says, is a fundamental input of the Soviet people not only in the victory over Nazism, but also in the country’s post-war development. In the 1940s, a network of airfields existed not only in Chukotka, but also in Yakutia, the Irkutsk, Magadan and Krasnoyarsk regions. The Russian Geographical Society has included those regions in the program to explore ALSIB.

"Before that time, practically no airfields had been there," Filin told TASS. "At the area from Krasnoyarsk to the Bering Strait there had been just a few ground airfields, while over the war time the number of new airfields there reached 26. Thus, the country received a vast air infrastructure in the central part of the Far East and Siberia. This infrastructure was connected with the Northern Sea Route by river routes, and with Trans-Sib [railway line] with by-pass roads. We can say that ALSIB was a significant part of the transport infrastructure that favored greatly the post-war development of the region."

Some of those airfields are still working and even have been upgraded to big airports with concrete runways.

Apparently, ALSIB still keeps a lot of interesting facts. The expedition participants stress certain parts of the air corridor’s history remain classified to date.

Military operation in Ukraine
Russian troops deliver 415 tonnes of aid to LPR, DPR, southern Ukraine
Russia has delivered 50,958.7 tonnes of essential items, food products, medicines and medical supplies to Donbass Ukraine since March 2
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more