Only 1% of Americans consider Russia as threat to US — survey

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. The absolute majority of Americans do not view Russia as a threat to the United States with only 1% of the country’s residents having an opposite opinion, according to the results of a poll by Gallup published on Monday.

According to the survey, in June and July, only 1% of the US residents listed Russia as "the major problem facing the US." Over the past six months, the number of respondents who considered Russia the main challenge for the US has never surpassed the mark of 10%. The highest figure of 9% was recorded in March which was related to the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis yet it went down to 5% in April and 3% in May.

Similarly, the Americans do not view China as a threat to their country. Less than 1% of the Americans included it among the challenges facing the nation.

The poll demonstrated that currently, the major problems for the Americans include inflation (17%), the issues of government and leadership (17%) and the state of the economy (12%). Abortion issues concern 8%, immigration and gun control worry 6% each.

The opinion poll was conducted via the phone from July 5 through July 26 with 1,013 adult Americans participating. The margin of error amounts to 4%.