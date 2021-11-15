Russia to complete development of COVID-curbing drug, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The development of a domestic drug which allows to curb the coronavirus infection at an early stage is nearing completion, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with TASS.

"So far, unfortunately, nobody has [a drug against coronavirus], although we are also completing the development of a medicine which curbs the course of the disease at an early stage of the infection," the health minister said, specifying that he would name the specific drug after the end of trials.

Speaking of other drugs used for the treatment of coronavirus patients, the health minister noted that all the medicines are available. "Actually, there were limitations on the supplies of only one foreign medication, manufacturers physically cannot produce the sufficient amount for the entire world. We made an alternative medication. It is necessary to have a domestic line," he said.