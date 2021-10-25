Many countries confirm efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine after a year use - developer

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The efficacy and safety of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been confirmed by relevant data from many countries after more than one year of use, Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Center (developer of Sputnik V vaccine), told TASS.

"The vaccine has been in civil circulation for more than a year, and not only in our country but in Argentina, where, as I know, more than 13 million people have already been vaccinated with Sputnik V, in Mexico, Hungary, and a dozen of other countries: Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, where the Ministry of Health regularly publishes safety reports. There are no complaints. And they [those countries] are not interested in praising Sputnik V too much," he said.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020 and became the world's first officially registered coronavirus vaccine. At the moment, the drug is registered in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people.

The Russian vaccine is demonstrating high safety profile with data published in EClinicalMedicine (an open access clinical journal published by The Lancet, one of the world's most respected medical journals). In particular, Sputnik V shows high tolerability profile in the age group of 60 and higher with nearly all reported adverse events following immunization being mild or moderate and lasting less than two days.