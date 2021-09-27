Russia carries out over 190 mln COVID-19 tests — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, September 27. / TASS /. Russian doctors have conducted more than 190 mln COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing stated on Monday.

"Over 190 mln coronavirus tests have been carried out in Russia," the press service said. In the past 24 hours, the country conducted some 418,000 tests.

According to the sanitary watchdog, as many as 1.25 mln people currently remain under medical supervision due to suspected COVID-19.