Edward Snowden’s interview scheduled for Thursday at New Knowledge marathon

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Former contractor at the United States’ National Security Agency (NSA) Edward Snowden is expected to be interviewed at the New Knowledge educational marathon, Russia’s Znanie (Knowledge) Society said on Wednesday.

"Snowden is expected to participate in the New Knowledge marathon. His interview is scheduled for the marathon’s second day," the press service said.

First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko said that the marathon opened on Wednesday with a class given by Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the second day of the educational marathon will start with a lecture delivered by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"As for the level of lecturers, I do not think we have had anything like that in this country," Kiriyenko said adding that CEOs of major Russian companies would speak at the marathon.

"The [marathon’s] program is very interesting," he said in conclusion.

The second federal educational marathon New Knowledge, which is organized by Znanie Society, is held in Russia on September 1-3. It is timed to coincide with Knowledge Day marked on September 1, when a new academic year traditionally starts in the country. The marathon will bring together over 150 acclaimed Russian and foreign scientists, politicians and public dignitaries along with celebrated cultural and sports figures, historians, inventors, publicists and successful entrepreneurs.

The first New Knowledge online marathon took place in May, with its events garnering more than 70 million views.