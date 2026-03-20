Seven in ten Russians concerned about Middle East conflict — poll

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Seven in ten Russians are worried about the US and Israeli military operation against Iran, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"The military conflict in the East causes noticeable concern among Russians, with seven out of ten saying so directly," the center said on its Telegram channel.

Experts noted that citizens are mainly concerned about three key risks: the prospect of a large-scale escalation involving new actors, severe humanitarian consequences for civilians, and direct or indirect threats to Russia’s security.

VCIOM data shows that public opinion favors a neutral stance by Russia. Most Russians believe Moscow should distance itself from the conflict, remain neutral, and either act as a mediator or simply refrain from involvement.

The poll was conducted on March 6, 2026, among 1,600 adult Russians.