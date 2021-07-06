No PCR tests needed for vaccinated Russians returning from abroad

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s sanitary watchdog has canceled obligatory PCR tests for the novel coronavirus infection upon return from foreign countries for those Russians who have received both shots of the vaccine within a period of one year or have had COVID-19 within the previous six months.

"No PCR testing for COVID-19 is needed upon presentation of a certificate of vaccination carried out within 12 months or a document proving recovery from COVID-19 within six months [before returning from abroad — TASS]," according to a resolution of Russia’s chief state sanitary doctor that was made public on Tuesday.

The document comes into effect from July 7. Information about recovery from the disease or vaccination should be available on the portal of state services.