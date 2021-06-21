Russia continues to see rising coronavirus infections, says health minister

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia continues to see rising COVID-19 infections, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"Last year, we saw a rise in the coronavirus incidence rate, but a decline came at a certain stage. Now, we are once again seeing a rise in infections," the minister told Rossiya-24 television. Earlier, Murashko said that 65 Russian regions were facing a rising incidence of coronavirus infections.

About 178.5 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 3.8 mln deaths have been reported.

According to the national anti-coronavirus crisis center, a total of 5,334,204 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, with 4,878,333 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 129,801 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.