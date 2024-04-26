Over 2,000 residential buildings remain flooded in Russia’s Kurgan Region

YEKATERINBURG, April 16. /TASS/. Over 2,100 residential buildings and 6,800 summer houses remain flooded in Russia’s Urals region of Kurgan, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"As of April 26, 2,106 residential buildings and 6,849 summer houses remain flooded in seven municipalities and 34 populated areas, as well as six low-water bridges and 11 sections of roads," the statement reads.

According to the regional weather watchdog, the water level in the Tobol River in the city of Kurgan dropped by 14 cm to 906 cm in the past day.

A state of emergency over spring floods remains in effect in the Kurgan Region.