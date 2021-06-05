Opposition, including non-systemic, works openly in Russia — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Those engaged in political activity should do it abiding by law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with heads of the world’s leading news agencies, organized by TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our opposition, including non-systemic, works openly. The question is that all the people who are involved or say that they are involved in political activity, should work in accordance with the current law. It is a requirement for everyone," Putin said.

"You can assess our political system in a variety of ways," the president noted. "It is developing in accordance with the level of development of Russian society."

"Will you please give us the right to decide for ourselves how to organize this part of our life?" he added noting that 35 parties are registered in Russia.

In the meantime, Putin recalled the January events in the United States when protesters stormed the Capitol.

"As many as 450 people are detainees, they face very harsh charges, including conspiracy to seize power. They may face between 15 and 25 years," the Russian president noted.

"Have you tried to ask what that was based on? Why do you take an interest only in our non-systemic opposition?" Putin said in response to a question from Peter Kropsch, President and CEO of the German News Agency (DPA).