Putin vows to create comfortable conditions for vaccination of foreign nationals

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia will create conditions for foreign nationals to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the global investment community and foreign producers of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"Russia will continue to significantly contribute to the fight against the pandemic. As an important step… we will ensure comfortable conditions for the vaccination of foreign nationals in our country," the head of state pointed out.

Putin emphasized that Russia had every opportunity to increase vaccine production, adding that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had made agreements on the production of Sputnik V vaccine in more than ten countries. "It will make it possible to produce enough vaccines to inoculate hundreds of millions of people," he noted.

Putin thanked pharmaceutical companies cooperating with the RDIF and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. "I am confident that efforts to boost such cooperation will not only prove to be mutually beneficial but will also facilitate the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the development of global science and the pharmaceutical industry," the Russian president concluded.