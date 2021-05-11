Festivities on 76th anniversary of Victory held in 377 Russian cities, Defense Chief says

"Festivities with the participation of the Defense Ministry were held in 377 cities nationwide. In 18 of them military parades were held with the most important one traditionally marching across Red Square. I would like to thank all the participants of these large-scale events," he said during a conference call on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has thanked everyone who participated in preparations for festivities related to the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

He also reiterated that a patriotic event entitled "We are the country’s army. We are the people’s army" conducted by the Russian Defense Ministry is currently underway.

On April 25, a themed train containing exhibits dedicated to the history of the Great Patriotic War, the development of the armed forces and the labor of military medics departed from Moscow.

"Tomorrow the train will arrive in Rostov-on-Don, a city of military glory where in November 1941 the Wehrmacht experienced the first major setback. By June 27, this event will encompass over 50 Russian cities. Educational exhibits, lectures about the heroic past and present of our country have been prepared for their residents and guests," the minister said, noting that one can obtain information on war veterans at special automated stations.

"Additionally, of course, there will be a concert program with performances by renowned military musical bands," the defense chief said.