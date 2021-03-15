Moscow records 1,353 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 1,353 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday. The total number of cases has reached 1,001,747.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.14%. As many as 1,905 cases were confirmed on Sunday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 51 to 15,815 in the past day and recoveries rose by 1,036 to 921,424.

There are currently 64,508 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.