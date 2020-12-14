Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 574,000 in past day

GENEVA, December 14. /TASS/. More than 574,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 71.05 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 20:23 Moscow time on December 14, as many as 71,051,805 novel coronavirus cases and 1,608,068 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 574,969 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,726.

The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than half of the COVID-19 daily tally (300,364 cases). Next are Europe (191,456 cases), and Southeast Asia (37,490 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (15,860,675), India (9,884,100), Brazil (6,880,127), Russia (2,681,256), France (2,336,136), the United Kingdom (1,849,407), Italy (1,843,712), Spain (1,730,575), Argentina (1,494,602), Colombia (1,417,072), Germany (1,337,078), and Mexico (1,241,436).