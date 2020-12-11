Kremlin says no plans for another lockdown in Russia amid coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia’s mortality rates have grown amid the coronavirus pandemic, but this is a world trend, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday, adding that there were no plans for another lockdown yet.

About the growing mortality rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic the Kremlin official said: "Possibly I will advise you to see yesterday’s explanations by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. She explained everything that concerns the mortality rates. Regrettably, it is true that COVID has added to the rates," Peskov said.

He remarked that it was a world trend.

"All other explanations were provided by Deputy Prime Minister Golikova. Let me say once again that there are no plans for a lockdown," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, Golikova said Russia’s mortality rate in January-October 2020 was up 9.7% from that in the same period last year. She remarked that without the coronavirus pandemic at least 19 regions of Russia would have seen a decline in mortality rates in the reviewed period.

In April-October, the coronavirus was the immediate cause of 37,566 deaths. In the reviewed period 78,247 people infected with the coronavirus died. The authorities expect higher pandemic-related rates in November and December.