In autumn more Russians over 65 get infected with COVID-19 - sanitary watchdog’s expert

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The aggravation of the epidemic situation in Russia in the fall differs from the situation in spring because more people over the age of 65 get infected, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Alexander Gorelov reported on Tuesday.

"During the spring peak we said that the infection was more frequently spread among young individuals from 20 to 60 years of age. The autumn reports show that the infection "got older" and in general switched to people over 65. And we know that it is precisely in this age group that the infection has a more complicated form, this is another difference," he stressed at the Pandemic 2020: Challenges, Solutions, Consequences international academic and research online conference at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).