COVID-19 situation in Russia is rather alarming, says Health Ministry’s expert

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The situation with the coronavirus infection in Russia is rather alarming, Vladimir Chulanov, chief non-resident expert on infectious diseases of the Russian Healthcare Ministry stated on Tuesday.

"As of today, it is 13,868 cases over the 24 hours. Indeed, the situation is rather alarming," he said at the Pandemic 2020: Challenges, Solutions, Consequences international academic and research online conference at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

According to the latest statistics, about 37.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.08 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 1,326,178 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,031,785 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,966 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.