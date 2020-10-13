Russia reports over 13,800 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 13,868 in the past day, the highest daily case tally since the start of the epidemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

Coronavirus cases among children on the rise in Russia, expert says

The average growth rate rose from 1% to 1.1%. The total COVID-19 case tally in the country reached 1,326,178.

Moscow confirmed 4,618 new coronavirus cases. Some new 557 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 420 in the Moscow Region, 277 in the Rostov Region, 274 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 211 in the Voronezh Region and 208 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in the Chechen Republic (0.3%) and the Chuvash Republic (0.4%).

Currently, 271,427 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.