Most Russian coronavirus patients have no symptoms

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Most coronavirus patients in Russia have no symptoms and 3.2% of patients have severe forms of the disease, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at an online meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and cabinet members.

"As of late August, those who show no symptoms constitute the majority of COVID-19 patients, and another 3.2% of the infected have severe forms of the disease," she noted.

Golikova pointed out that nearly half of hospital beds for coronavirus patients were vacant in Russia’s regions.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 24,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 823,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 16,629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 970,865 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 786,150 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 16,683 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.