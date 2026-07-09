Iran increases Strait of Hormuz capacity to 50% of pre-war level — IRGC

TEHRAN, July 9. /TASS/. Iran is working to gradually resume traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, with shipping levels having already reached 50% of the pre-war level; however, the United States is seriously disrupting this process, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported.

"Over the past two weeks, resistance fighters have stabilized the management of the Strait of Hormuz and ensured its security. They have also gradually reopened it, increasing its capacity to approximately 50% of the pre-war level," the Iranian state broadcasting corporation IRIB quoted the IRGC statement as saying.

The naval forces also noted that US interference "in determining movement routes" is "seriously disrupting the process of gradually resuming operations" of the strait.