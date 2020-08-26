Russia interested in impartial investigation into Navalny incident, says Putin

MOSCOW/ROME, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a phone call that it was unacceptable to make groundless accusations in relation to the hospitalization of blogger Alexei Navalny and pointed out that Moscow was interested in an impartial investigation of the incident, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the phone call had been initiated by Italy.

"The parties also touched upon the situation surrounding the hospitalization of Alexei Navalny. Russia stressed that it was unacceptable to make hasty and groundless accusations in that regard and highlighted its interest in a thorough and impartial investigation of all the circumstances of the incident," the statement reads.