US strikes on Iran ‘won't be over for a bit’ — CNN source

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. The attacks by US forces on Iran will continue for some time, CNN reported, citing a US official.

According to his information, the US attack is "not proportional" as a response measure. "This is punishment. It won't be over for a bit," the CNN source said.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that they had begun a series of powerful strikes against Iran in response to what they claim are attacks by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.