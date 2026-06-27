National teams of Egypt, Iran play to draw in World Cup group stage match

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The Egyptian national football team played out a 1-1 draw against Iran in a match during the third round of the 2026 World Cup group stage. The game took place in Seattle.

In the Group G standings, the Egyptian national team finished second with five points. The Egyptians lost out to the Belgian team due to an inferior goal difference. The Iranians finished third with three points and retain a chance of advancing to the Round of 32.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.