Davos Forum postpones meeting to summer 2021 due to coronavirus

GENEVA, August 26. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic prompted the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to postpone its annual meeting from winter to summer 2021, WEF headquarters say on Wednesday.

"The World Economic Forum decided this afternoon to reschedule the Annual Meeting 2021 in Davos to early next summer. The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the "Great Reset" in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent. However, the advice from experts is that we cannot do so safely in January," Managing Director Adrian Monck says in the statement.

Starting from January 25, 2021, the Forum "will digitally convene high-level "Davos Dialogues" where key global leaders will share their views on the state of the world in 2021," he added.