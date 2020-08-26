Tehran to provide IAEA with access to two nuclear sites

VIENNA, August 26. /TASS/. Tehran will provide the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with access to two nuclear facilities, according to a statement by the IAEA and Iran.

"After intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith," the statement reads.

According to the document, "in this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues." "Dates for the IAEA access and the verification activities have been agreed," the statement adds.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday. The IAEA said that his visit was aimed at making at agreement with Iran on the IAEA’s access to two facilities where undeclared nuclear material could be stored.

On June 19, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution submitted by the UK, France and Germany, demanding that Iran provide IAEA inspectors with access to two locations, where, according to the IAEA, unreported nuclear activity allegedly took place. As many as 25 of the Board's 35 members supported the document. Russia and China voted against it and seven countries abstained from voting.