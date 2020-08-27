Heads of Russian and US Joint Chiefs of Staff discussed recent incident in Syria

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Heads of the US and Russian Joint Chiefs of Staff have discussed an incident between the Russian and American troops that was reported to take place in the northeast of Syria earlier this week, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"A telephone conversation was held at the level of the heads of the [US and Russian] Joint Chiefs of Staff," Peskov said when asked to comment how Moscow viewed the reported incident and whether it would pose a threat to the Russian-American interaction on the prevention of incidents in Syria.

US National Security Council Spokesman John Ullyott said in a statement on Wednesday that Russia breached de-confliction protocols following an incident in the northeast of Syria, where American military servicemen were reportedly injured on August 25.

"At approximately 10 a.m. (Syria Time), August 25, a routine Defeat-ISIS Coalition security patrol encountered a Russian military patrol near Dayrick, in northeast Syria," Ullyott stated. "During this interaction, a Russian vehicle struck a Coalition Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) causing injuries to the vehicle’s crew.".