Another 12 coronavirus patients die in Moscow in the past day

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus fatalities in Moscow rose by 12 in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

"Twelve patients died in Moscow, all of them had a confirmed diagnosis "pneumonia" and tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the crisis center said.

A total of 4,510 people diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in the Russian capital. As of August 1, more than 243,000 COVID-19 cases were registered in Moscow and some 182,200 patients recovered in the city.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, over 18 mln people have been infected worldwide and nearly 690,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 856,264 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 653,593 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 14,207 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.