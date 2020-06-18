Nearly 500 doctors die from coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Some 500 medical staff have died from COVID-19 in Russia, Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Healthcare Alla Samoilova said on Thursday.

"Today we consider that the epidemic has not yet ended. More than half a million people in Russia are really ill, and unfortunately more than 7,500 people have died to date <...> 489 [people] are medical staff. So, unfortunately, we have lost nearly 500 people, who are our colleagues," the healthcare watchdog’s chief told an online conference.