Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rises by 53 to 3,138

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Another 53 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow, bringing the city’s death toll to 3,138, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 53 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus have died in Moscow," the statement reads.

Moscow has so far recorded 199,785 coronavirus cases and 113,533 recoveries.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,336,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 414,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,617,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 493,657 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 252,783 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,358 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.