Expert links Russia’s low coronavirus death rate to high herd immunity

MOSCOW, May 18./TASS/. The coronavirus death rate in Russia is much lower than in other countries due to the higher herd immunity among Russians, Director of the Gamalei Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Monday.

"Three to four times [66%-75%] lower, we’re at the tail end of the list, since the herd immunity of our fellow countrymen, I am extremely confident, is much higher than that of European and American citizens," Gingsburg said in an interview aired on Rossiya-24 TV.

According to the latest statistics, over 4,815,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide and more than 316,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,863,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 290,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 70,209 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,722 fatalities nationwide.