Russia registers the lowest daily coronavirus case growth since beginning of the outbreak

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. On Thursday, the coronavirus case growth in Russia was 8.2%, - the lowest daily increase since the outbreak in the country. In Moscow, this figure was even lower - 6.1%.

According to the federal coronavirus prevention operational HQ, 4,774 cases were registered across Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case to 62,773.

The last time the daily case increase was below these levels was on March 15. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova suggests that the next day, March 16, marked the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. That day, the number of the infected approached 100. Ever since then, the number of cases grew by about 20% every day, and since early April - by over 15% every day.

Currently, there are about 43 infection cases for 100,000 residents. This is still one of the lowest rates among nations with the most cases.

Over 2.4 million coronavirus tests were conducted in Russia, approximately 2.6% returned positive results.

Almost 5,000 recoveries

In the meantime, the number of recovered patients grew by 471 and reach 4,891 (7.8% of all infected). Moscow alone released 181 patients in the past 24 hours, and 2,448 patients overall.

The fatality rate stays low, at about 0.88%. In the past 24 hours, 42 people with confirmed coronavirus infection died, bringing the total death toll to 555. This is the lowest rate among the nations with the most cases.

The federal operational headquarters confirmed that almost half of patients, diagnosed with the coronavirus, show no clinical symptoms.

Three out of five cases happen in the regions

In the past 24 hours, Moscow registered 1,959 new cases - the same number as on April 17. The daily case growth rate was 6.1% - the lowest number since March 21 (4.58%). Moscow’s share in the nationwide statistics since the beginning of the outbreak went down from 55.1% to 54.1%.