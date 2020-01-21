Risk of Chinese coronavirus spreading to Russia is low, watchdog assures

According to the Xinhua News Agency, by January 20, a total of 224 possible pneumonia patients had been identified, and 217 of those were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The probability of importing the 2019-nCoV coronavirus recently discovered in China cannot be excluded completely, but the probability of it spreading across Russia is estimated to be low, the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being's press service told TASS..

"We cannot totally rule out the importation of the coronavirus into Russia, just like with any other virus. Every year, more than 1.5 billion citizens of People’s Republic of China travel to the Russian Federation, and approximately the same number of our citizens visits China. […] However, even if the new coronavirus gets imported into the Russian Federation, the chances of a widespread outbreak of the virus are estimated as low," the statement says.

Besides, the agency notes that the genetic structure of the virus is already known, and work is underway to create test systems to confirm the disease early during the incubation period. At the moment, all air passengers coming from China are scanned using thermal imaging in order to identify those with heightened body temperature.

"All relevant agencies in the Russian Federation are notified about the possible emergence of cases of the disease, and are ready to carry out anti-epidemic measures. Sanitary and epidemiological control is being ramped up across the entire territory of the Russian Federation," the watchdog added.

According to the agency, the new coronavirus is dangerous primarily because it "causes a disease lethal to humans." Besides, it can be transmitted from person to person via airborne droplets, causing outbreaks of the illness in confined spaces.

"We still have too little data, but the closest relative of the new coronavirus - the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus, which sparked the outbreak of the so-called ‘atypical pneumonia’ epidemic in 2003 - was transmitted via the fecal-oral route. […] That virus remained infectious on plastic surfaces and was contagious for 48 hours after being exposed to environmental objects," the agency said.

According to the National Health Commission of China, there is objective proof that the virus is communicable, which calls for emergency measures.

Symptoms

The main symptoms of the new coronavirus is a fever, fatigue, and a slightly wet cough. Later, the patients may develop shortness of breath. According to lab tests, during the early stage of the virus, patients had normal or low leukocyte levels, and a reduced lymphocyte level. Other patients displayed elevated liver and muscle enzyme levels.

Some nations have already announced that they’ve developed their own test systems to diagnose the disease. The test is performed by a trained specialist using special equipment, therefore the tests are not sold in any pharmacies, the Russian watchdog says, adding that any local clinic can take samples for lab testing.

The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31. On January 7, Chinese specialists identified the new 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the culprit.