Czarist-era treasure trove discovered in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. A cache of coins from the 19th-20th century that was unearthed in downtown Moscow has become one of the most valuable archaeological discoveries in the Russian capital this year. According to the preliminary valuation, they are valued at about 1 million rubles ($15,700), Moscow City Hall’s website reported.
"The most important discovery of the year is a huge treasure of coins dating back to the era of [Czar] Nicholas II on Kostyansky Lane. In early July, archaeologists found about 60 coins depicting a face value of 5 and 10 rubles. The money dates back to the late 19th century - early 20th century," head of the Department of Moscow’s Cultural Heritage Alexei Yemelyanov was, quoted as saying in the report.
He specified that the cache was found in a tin box when clearing the basement of a building that had previously existed. According to specialists, the coins might have been kept there since the revolution or the Russian Civil War. Based on preliminary assessments, the discovery is worth about 1 million rubles. "It is one of the most valuable caches found in the capital over the last several years," the report says.
Earlier, pottery fragments found on Gogolevsky Boulevard had been ranked as the most ancient discovery of 2019. Experts dated them back to the Neolithic age of 4,000-3,500 BC. Archeologists also found part of an 18th century figurine carved from a mammoth tusk in a northern Moscow district, where a manor of the Naryshkin princes was located. In September, a whole chess piece of a bishop from a set of the 17th-18th century carved of bone was found on Ostozhenka Street in the heart of Moscow.