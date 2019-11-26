Czarist-era treasure trove discovered in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. A cache of coins from the 19th-20th century that was unearthed in downtown Moscow has become one of the most valuable archaeological discoveries in the Russian capital this year. According to the preliminary valuation, they are valued at about 1 million rubles ($15,700), Moscow City Hall’s website reported.

"The most important discovery of the year is a huge treasure of coins dating back to the era of [Czar] Nicholas II on Kostyansky Lane. In early July, archaeologists found about 60 coins depicting a face value of 5 and 10 rubles. The money dates back to the late 19th century - early 20th century," head of the Department of Moscow’s Cultural Heritage Alexei Yemelyanov was, quoted as saying in the report.