Polish president blocks bill allowing same-sex marriages

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Polish President Karol Nawrocki has vetoed a bill on the "status of the closest person," which would have legalized same-sex partnerships in the country.

"I will now turn to the laws that have not received my approval and for which I must use my presidential veto power. There are two of them: the act on the status of the closest person in a union and the cohabitation agreement, as well as the act containing introductory provisions," Nawrocki said in a video published on his chancellery's X account. "These bills create a new formalized institution in family law with a wide range of rights similar to those of spouses. They open a legal path to marriage under a different name and without the full list of the obligations that marriage entails," Nawrocki stressed. "As the guarantor of the constitution, I cannot approve decisions that would lead to the loss of the special status of marriage, as described in Article 18 of the constitution as a union of a man and a woman, placed under the protection and care of the Republic of Poland," he added.