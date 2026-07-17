Russian Federation Council approves framework law supporting AI development

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federation Council approved a framework law aimed at advancing the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies at a plenary session.

The law is designed to establish a legal framework for the rapid growth and deployment of large foundational AI models in Russia, ensure the country's technological sovereignty, protect the security of individuals, society, and the state in the use of large foundational AI models, and enhance public administration and the innovative economy.

The framework law defines key terms, including artificial intelligence and large foundational AI model, and establishes the basic principles of AI regulation. These include technological sovereignty, protection of human rights and freedoms, respect for individual free will, consideration of and respect for Russia's traditional spiritual and moral values, and security.

The law also grants the Russian president the authority to approve the National AI Development Strategy. Under the document, the government will be able to determine state support measures for the development, deployment, use, and implementation of large foundational AI models. It will also be authorized to specify cases in which only sovereign or national large foundational AI models may be used.

AI content identification and copyright

The law also introduces additional provisions governing the use of AI and AI-generated content. Website, application, and social media platform operators with a daily audience exceeding 500,000 users will be required to provide users with a way to mark AI-generated content. The labeling format will be established through agreements between AI service developers and their users.

The document also addresses copyright for AI-generated content. Under the law, AI service providers will be required to inform users who owns the copyright to AI-generated content, the terms of access, and whether the content can be transferred.

At the same time, the law states that using copyrighted works for extraction, comparison, classification, and pattern detection with AI will not constitute copyright infringement.

AI developers will also be allowed to use copyrighted works to train neural networks, provided they obtained lawful access to those works and the material is available for analysis without technical restrictions.

If signed by the Russian president, the law will take effect on September 1, 2026, except for provisions that specify a different effective date.