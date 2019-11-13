Ice rink on Red Square will open on November 29

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The GUM ice rink on the Red Square will open on November 29 with an updated range of ice skates and new changing rooms, the press service of the GUM ice rink informed TASS on Wednesday.
"The opening of the ice rink on the Red Square is planned for November 29. This year, GUM will transport Muscovites and Moscow visitors to a children’s fairytale: the theme of the 14th season of the GUM ice rink is timed to the anniversary of a beloved children’s program "Good Night, Little Ones!", which turns 55 this year," the source informed.
He added that new ice skates would be available for rent. The ice rink will also include updated changing rooms and additional ticket offices.
The GUM ice rink will be open every day from 10:00 to 23:30 from November 30, 2019 to March 1, 2020.
The ice rink will also organize free hockey lessons with former professional Russian ice hockey player Alexei Yashin. In order to attend the lessons, the visitors must register on the GUM website. This winter, the ice rink will host the junior all-Russian field hockey championship, as well as the celebratory events timed to Students Day (January 25), St. Valentine’s Day (February 14), and other holidays.