Ice rink on Red Square will open on November 29

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The GUM ice rink on the Red Square will open on November 29 with an updated range of ice skates and new changing rooms, the press service of the GUM ice rink informed TASS on Wednesday.

"The opening of the ice rink on the Red Square is planned for November 29. This year, GUM will transport Muscovites and Moscow visitors to a children’s fairytale: the theme of the 14th season of the GUM ice rink is timed to the anniversary of a beloved children’s program "Good Night, Little Ones!", which turns 55 this year," the source informed.