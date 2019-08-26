International Dog Day is celebrated all over the world on August 26. It was founded in 2004 by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate, Colleen Paige. Take a look at some of our canine friends celebrating life at the Petshop Days festival that was held in St. Petersburg.
International Dog Day: Celebrating Man's Best Friend
International Dog Day has been celebrated all over the world since 2004
A dog running at the Petshop Days festival in Saint Petersburg© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The Petshop Days festival in Kirov Central Park on Yelagin Island in Saint Petersburg© Peter Kovalev/TASS
