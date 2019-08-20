Hainan to begin celebrating China's 70th anniversary in September

HAIKOU, August 20. /TASS/. The Hainan Province will become the first in September to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on October 1, the Hainan Daily reported.

"During the festivities on the island amid special atmosphere, Hainan will demonstrate its success in promoting China’s openness, the construction of a free trade pilot zone and a free port with Chinese features," the newspaper writes.

According to the publication, Hainan residents expect a large and interesting program. On September 27, they will witness a rare sight when thousands of residents of 19 cities and counties of Hainan simultaneously become performers of a dance with bamboo poles "zhuganyu". This dance, known in Southeast Asia and popular in Hainan, will definitely excite the audience. The dance requires great skill and coordination from the participants. It is very popular and usually attracts a large number of viewers. On Hainan, the dance is expected to gather a huge number of participants.

On September 28, a big creativeevent will be held at the Opera and Ballet Theater in Hainan (Haikou City). During a gala concert, professional and amateur artists from all over the island will show off their skills. According to the Hainan Daily, vocalists, dancers and readers will devote their performance to the 70th anniversary of China's foundation and will perform the works specifically written for the significant date.

In September the province will host concerts, literary readings and other creative events under the motto "I love you, Motherland".

From the beginning of next month, local television will begin demonstrating programs, television shows dedicated to the 70th anniversary, as well as patriotic films and TV series.