Moscow man charged for participating in July mass riots

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has pressed charges against a Moscow citizen, Aidar Gubaidulin, over his participation in the mass riots in the Russian capital on July 27, his lawyer Maxim Pashkov told TASS on Friday.

"The charges against my client have been brought under Part 2 of Article 212 of the Russian Criminal Code. He pleads not guilty," the lawyer said, offering no details on the date when the pre-trial restriction measures would be announced.

Earlier, nine people were arrested as part of an investigation into the mass riots and use of violence against law enforcement personnel during the unauthorized Moscow rally on July 27. Later in the day on Friday, the court will consider the investigators’ motion to arrest Moscow citizen Sergei Fomin, who had turned himself into the police. Fomin became the first person detained in connection with masterminding the mass riots. During the rally, he managed to escape by taking another person’s child in his hands and was put on a wanted list.