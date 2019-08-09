Moscow police warn against calls for unauthorized rallies

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Moscow police have issued a warning pointing out that calls for unauthorized rallies in the city are unacceptable, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry’s Main Moscow Department told TASS.

"Despite repeated warnings, some Internet users continue to call on people to join in unauthorized rallies in the city center. We would like to make an official warning that such calls and participation in this sort of activities are punishable under the law," the spokesperson said.

According to him, an authorized rally will take place on Sakharov Square on August 10.

"Attempts to conduct an unsanctioned public activity, as well as any provocations, will be considered as a threat to public order and will be immediately suppressed. In this situation, threats to people’s safety are emerging," the spokesperson added.

He also noted that police requested demonstrators to obey traffic rules and avoid walking into traffic.

Moscow’s authorities have approved a bid to hold a rally in support of candidates barred from running for the Moscow City Council on Sakharov Square on August 10. However, the candidates called on their supporters and those willing to participate, to carry out a march through the streets of Moscow after the rally.

Two unauthorized rallies in support of the banned candidates have already taken place in Moscow, which resulted in clashes with police. Many were detained and a criminal case into mass unrest was opened, which involves over ten defendants.