Russian Ombudsman warns of provocations regarding Russian reporter Vyshinsky case

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has warned of possible provocations and attempts to pressure Ukrainian judicial authorities by radical circles in relation to Monday’s court hearing regarding Russian reporter Kirill Vyshinsky. Moskalkova’s statement is published on her official website.

"In relation to the court hearing planned for tomorrow concerning the potential changes to Kirill Vyshinsky’s measure of restraint, I have been informed of potential provocations and attempts to pressure Ukraine’s judicial authorities from the side of citizens with radical views. I call on all reasonable forces of the civil society to take a stand against provocations in support of justice and truth regarding Kirill," Moskalkova said.

The Ukrainian Security Service detained Vyshinsky on May 15, 2018, charging him with treason and illegal gun trafficking. The Kherson city court arrested him for two months on May 17, after which the arrest was prolonged several times. Up until March 14, the journalist was held in the Kherson pre-trial detention center. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 15 years. On January 14, the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s General Office announced that the pre-trial investigation had been completed and provided the defense with access to the case materials.