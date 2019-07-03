Nature reserve for bee-eaters to appear on Hainan

HAIKOU, July 2./TASS/. Hainan, China's southernmost tropical province, plans to set up a new bee-eaters reserve, according to the wetlands protection and management Center, cited by Xinhua.

The new reserve, stretching 8.4 hectares at the lower reaches of the Wuyuan River, will be the second in the province and the closest one to the river settlements. More than 20 blue-tailed bee-eaters and blue-throated bee-eaters, which are species with important ecological, scientific and social research value in China, were first spotted in Haikou in May 2018.

"The Wuyuan River has become the best observation point for bee-eaters in Haikou," said Lu Gang, director of Haikou Duotan Wetland Research Institute.Other rare nationally protected species inhabit the area as well.

The Hainan authorities adopted a plan in 2018 designed to initiate a campaign of ecological resources restoration in the cities from 2018 to 2020.