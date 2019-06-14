Shanghai Cooperation Organization members agree to cooperate in media sector

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) governments have signed an agreement on cooperation in the mass media sector, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said in a statement on Friday.

Russian deputy minister of communications, Alexander Volin, represented Russia at the ceremony of signing.

"Among other things, the document envisages creating favorable conditions for large-scale mutual dissemination of information, mutually beneficial cooperation among editorial boards of media from participating states, exchange of professional experience, holding meetings, seminars and conferences devoted to the media sector, mutual assistance to TV and radio broadcasting, work of news bureaus, training of specialists," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement quoted Volin as saying that the agreement may help to enhance Russia’s cooperation with other SCO members.