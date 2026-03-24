Progress MS-33 freighter with 2.5 metric tons of cargo to dock with ISS

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Progress MS-33 resupply spacecraft carrying 2,509 kg of cargo as part of the 94th resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will dock to the Poisk module on Tuesday.

The spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the Poisk mini-research module of the Russian segment of the ISS at 4:35 p.m. Moscow time (1:35 p.m. GMT). Due to a malfunction during the deployment of one of the antennas, the crew will pilot the docking manually.

The Progress MS-33 freighter will deliver 2,509 kg of useful cargo to the ISS, including 1,211 kg of dry cargo for the ISS Expedition 74 crew and the space station’s systems, in particular, equipment for the Sun-Terahertz scientific experiment, 828 kg of propellant for the station’s refueling, 420 liters of potable water for cosmonauts, and 50 kg of oxygen to replenish the ISS atmosphere, it said.

A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-33 resupply ship successfully lifted off from the Baikonur spaceport toward the ISS at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (midday GMT) on March 22. Its journey to the orbital laboratory will last 49.5 hours.

The Progress MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft designed to service orbital stations, deliver various cargo to the ISS, including propellant, scientific equipment, oxygen, potable water, food and other supplies, and adjust its orbit.