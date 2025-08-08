Crew Dragon spacecraft with cosmonaut Peskov undocks from ISS

NEW YORK, August 9. /TASS/. The US SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov as part of the Crew-10 crew, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), according to the broadcast on the website of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The undocking took place at 10:15 p.m. on August 8. Crew Dragon is expected to splash down off the coast of California at 7:33 p.m. GMT on August 9. The journey from the orbital station to Earth will thus take about 20 hours.

The Crew-10 crew includes Peskov, US astronauts Anne McClain (commander), Nichole Ayers (pilot), and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi (mission specialist). They arrived at the ISS on March 16.

Earlier in August, the Crew-11 mission crew, which includes Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, arrived at the orbital station.