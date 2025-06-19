Russian Aerospace Forces launch Angara-A5 carrier rocket with satellites from Plesetsk spaceport - top brass.
Aerospace Forces launch Angara-A5 carrier rocket with satellites from Plesetsk spaceport
Russia asked Kiev government to implement Minsk Accords, they refused — Putin
And then the special military operation began, the Russian leader said
Read more
OPEC Secretary General, Novak discuss situation on oil market, energy security
In turn, the Russian government reported that Novak and OPEC Secretary General discussed the situation on the oil market due to escalation of the conflict in the Middle East among other things
Read more
Russia tolerated Donbass situation for eight years trying to negotiate — Putin
Instead of launching negotiations the army was enforced, Russian President said
Read more
President Putin points to consolidation of Iranian society around country’s leadership
Well is almost always and everywhere this way, Russian President said
Read more
If Ukrainian president illegitimate, entire government structure illegitimate — Putin
All top brass is appointed by presidents, Russian President said
Read more
Putin calls Russia undisputed leader in heavy lift helicopters, says even UN uses them
According to him, military-technical cooperation between Russia and China is also developing rapidly, ensuring stability in global affairs, Russian president said
Read more
Capitulation of Kiev regime should be discussed with other states — DPR head
"The decision will be made by other people, perhaps by other countries," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
At least two US Navy destroyers protect Israel from Iranian strikes — ABC
Since the onset of the Israeli operation on June 13, USS The Sullivans and USS Arleigh Burke, both Arleigh Burke-class destroyers situated in the eastern Mediterranean, have been protecting the country’s territory against Iran’s ballistic missiles
Read more
Ukrainian conflict must have long-term solution — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that he took part in the Minsk talks, where "they sought principles for a peaceful settlement and talked for 17 hours straight"
Read more
Press review: SPIEF 2025 may yield $95.5 bln in contracts as Trump leaves G7 summit early
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 18th
Read more
Iran plans new retaliatory strikes against Israel — Khamenei
The head of the Islamic Republic said that the Zionist enemy must be punished and is already receiving punishment
Read more
Russian banks help Latin America get around payment restrictions — chamber of commerce
"International payments are ultimately controlled by the SWIFT system, and although Latin America has not imposed sanctions against Russia, this is a challenge and a difficult," Domingo Garcia said
Read more
US keeps the door open for diplomacy with Iran — Trump
US leader said the Iranians "want to come to the White House"
Read more
Kiev's 'Kursk adventure' PR-motivated — DPR head
Kiev did it for the sake of some PR advantages, for the sake of some elements, opportunities to curry favor somewhere and have an additional argument for self-preservation, Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Kazakhstan, Russia could jointly develop rare earth metals — envoy
Russia and Kazakhstan could also cooperate in the agriculture sector, Dauren Abayev said
Read more
Iran strikes Tel Aviv, Haifa with 'new weapons,' plans step up attacks soon — general
Earlier, air-raid alerts sounded in Israel, including in Tel Aviv, in connection with the Iranian missile attack
Read more
First atlas of wine in Russia presented at SPIEF
"The atlas includes cartography, large databases, several tens of thousands of studied and verified land plots, as well as design," Pavel Shinsky, the creator of the atlas, General Director of the French-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said
Read more
Russia to continue with Bushehr NPP project in Iran, says Putin
The construction of a nuclear power plant near the city of Bushehr in southern Iran was launched in 1975
Read more
Top Chinese diplomat says world cannot stand by as Middle East 'plunges into the abyss'
"The most important thing at this point is to stop the firing, stop the hostilities," Wang Yi stated
Read more
Trump says Iran was few weeks away from obtaining nuclear weapon
US leader said he believes Iran would use a nuclear weapon
Read more
Putin says Trump’s business background is his advantage
He can calculate what this or that measure with regard to Russia may entail, how much it will cost to taxpayers, how much it will cost to the US economy, Russian President said
Read more
Zelensky cancels press conference and leaves Canada after failed meeting with Trump
Donald Trump left the G7 talks on June 17, ahead of schedule
Read more
BRICS Bank entry requests by Colombia, Uzbekistan approved — NDB president Rousseff
Dilma Rousseff said that requests by Ethiopia and Indonesia were under consideration
Read more
Putin, Rousseff discuss efforts to create BRICS digital payment platform
The Russian president congratulated Dilma Rousseff on the reelection to the office of the head of the New Development Bank
Read more
Court of The Hague rejects Ukrainian company's claim to seize Gazprom assets
The Hague court also ordered Zhniva to reimburse legal costs
Read more
Kiev stops large-scale counterattacks amid Russian advance — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian Defense Ministry’s latest bulletins illustrate Russian military successes in the regions of Sumy, Kharkov, and south of Donetsk
Read more
Israel starts using Iron Beam laser weapon system to intercept missiles — embassy
The system was first used in combat conditions in the conflict with Iran
Read more
Russia ready to broaden energy cooperation with Vietnam — Putin
We have lots of good projects", Russian President said
Read more
West seeks to offset defeat in Ukraine by fueling other conflicts, says analyst
The fate of Ukraine after the conflict is already a foregone conclusion, Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann believes
Read more
French president’s trip to Greenland irritates Trump
According to the Financial Times, Macron’s decision to make a stopover in Greenland on his way to the summit contributed to Trump’s decision to leave the event early
Read more
Israel fails to effectively attack Iran's nuclear facilities — envoy to Geneva
Ali Bahreini emphasized that Israel is "a source of instability in the Middle East"
Read more
Iran has no other choice but to protect its territorial integrity — foreign ministry
"International law prohibits forcing a country to make decisions through pressure and threats," Esmail Baqaei stressed
Read more
SPIEF displays Shturm, Sparta, Tiger armored vehicles
Tiger can have additional video monitoring system, additional gun port in the windscreen, an infrared projector, and a search light
Read more
Indonesian president arrives in St. Petersburg to participate in SPIEF — embassy
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said President Vladimir Putin will run the gamut of issues with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto when the two meet for talks in St. Petersburg on June 19
Read more
Israeli army reports detecting rocket fire from Gaza Strip
There were no reports of casualties
Read more
Israel needs US-exclusive mega-bomb to destroy nuclear facility in Fordow — NYP
Costing over $500 million per missile to develop, the 5-ton "bunker buster" bomb can only be carried by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, which the Israeli air force lacks
Read more
Russia did not start hostilities in Ukraine, it is trying to end them — Putin
It was the Ukrainian government which began a war against its own territory following a state coup in Kiev, Russian President said
Read more
State coup is primary source of the Kiev regime’s power — Putin
The Russian president noted that the country was trying to mediate between the Kyiv government and the territories that were once southeastern Ukraine, or Donbass
Read more
Trump says not too late to negotiate with Iran
According to the US president, the Iranians are in contact with the Americans
Read more
No serious operations yet staged by Iran against Israel — Iranian top brass
The real, decisive and punitive retribution against Israel will be inflicted very soon, Abdulrahim Mousavi said
Read more
Russia enjoys strategic advantage in its special military op in Ukraine — Putin
Troops are advancing along the entire line of contact, Russian President said
Read more
Iran shoots down fifth Israeli F-35 — municipal authorities
According to the report, the fighter plane was taken down in the Javadabad area of the Varamin municipal district
Read more
Iran launches Sejil medium-range missile in combat conditions for first time — news agency
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran launched three such missiles into Israeli territory
Read more
Europeans stopped contacts with Russia, they should resume them — Putin
A year and a half or two years ago, conversations with former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other European leaders were regular, Russian President said
Read more
Nuclear threat in Middle East not hypothetical, but practical — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that Iran "had, has, and will have the right" to peaceful nuclear facilities that are now under attack
Read more
Iranian missile strikes on Israel completely cripple Tel Aviv — news agency
It is noted that the missile strikes resulted in power outages and disrupted fuel supplies
Read more
Putin says not even discussing possibility of Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination
Russian President said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS, when asked what Russia's reaction would be if Israel were to assassinate the ayatollah
Read more
Israel's attack on Iran may scar Europe too — DPR head
Denis Pushilin emphasized that Donbass, which has been enduring military conflict since 2014, supports the peaceful resolution of all geopolitical disputes
Read more
North Korean construction workers may help with restoration of Russian borderline areas
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, major organizational work would be required in order to attract foreigner experts to restore the Russian territories
Read more
Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin
The countries' strategic partnership agreement does not contain any articles related to defense, Russian President said
Read more
Decision to strike Iran may lead Trump to political tragedy — expert
"Trump's decision will hinge on a careful assessment of the maximum effectiveness of available weapons and the strategic capability to achieve the desired objectives," Roostum Vansu said
Read more
US to suffer colossal damage if enters military conflict with Iran — Khamenei
The press service noted that this was the country’s supreme leader’s reaction to "ridiculous remarks" by US President Donald Trump who earlier demanded Tehran’s "unconditional surrender"
Read more
Trump’s remarks on China joining G7 reflect ignorance, desperation — expert
According to Wang Wen, the majority of the Chinese view the Group of Seven as a closed circle of Western imperialist countries and the main source of an unequal political, economic and financial global system
Read more
Iran denies former president Ahmadinejad was killed
Some news media earlier reported that the former president was killed in Tehran
Read more
Russian intel chief says situation between Iran, Israel critical
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Russia is in contact with members of certain intelligence services of Iran and Israel
Read more
Downed F-35, US fleet withdrawal, secret Chinese flights: news on Israel-Iran conflict
On Wednesday morning, 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian facilities used in the production of uranium enrichment centrifuges
Read more
Israeli, US air defenses have no answer for some of Iran's missiles — US expert
Daniel Davis said that the US should not join Israel’s military operation against Iran
Read more
Israeli planes make 600 midair refuelings during operation in Iran — IDF
"Aerial refueling is a crucial component of the Israeli Air Force's operations in Iran, enabling the continued maintenance of aerial superiority in the region," the IDF added
Read more
Trump says has no desire of drawing US into another prolonged war in Middle East
At the same time, the US president acknowledged that "some people" are unhappy with the assistance that America is providing to Israel in conducting an operation against Iran
Read more
Russian army 'actively advancing' near DPR border with Dnipropetrovsk Region — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that, in general, the Russian army is actively fighting and is making progress on the front line from the south-west of Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and up to the Zaporozhye region
Read more
Putin confirms Russia ready to mediate Middle East conflict — Kremlin
According to the statement, Russia is inclined to promote dialogue between the parties to the conflict
Read more
Iran takes full control of Israel’s airspace — agency
The IRGC called on the residents of Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek neighborhood to evacuate, the Mehr news agency reported
Read more
Iran urges neighboring countries not to let Israel carry out strikes from their territory
This is particularly important given our relations of friendship and good neighborliness, Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, the commander of Iran's border guards, said
Read more
Trump says he, Putin discussed Iran, Ukraine on June 17
The US president said that Vladimir Putin actually offered to help mediate talks with Iran
Read more
CPC estimates damage from Kiev's UAV attack on Kropotkinskaya station at $34.38 mln
The consortium’s CEO Nikolay Gorban noted that all CPC shareholders, including foreign partners, provided advisory support during the station’s restoration following the attack and assisted in delivering the necessary equipment
Read more
Russia handed over 6,000 bodies of servicemen to Ukraine — Putin
These are sad and tragic figures, but, at the same time, it’s a humanitarian subject and a positive outcome of the negotiations in Istanbul, Russian President said
Read more
Putin sees no rational explanation for Germany’s decision to stop buying Russian gas
Volkswagen, Porsche and other German brands are literally "dying," Russian President said
Read more
Putin calls targeted attacks on war correspondents a crime
It is also a huge tragedy if a person is wounded, injured or passes away, Russian President said
Read more
Putin says open to speaking with Merz if German chancellor wants to call him
Russia is always open to contacts with Europe, Russian President said
Read more
Telegram co-founder Durov says his brother working on ‘real AI’
He said thet his brother's future AI will differ from current large language models and will be able to "understand the world"
Read more
Iran strikes Rafael weapons factory, sources say
No further details have been disclosed regarding the extent of the damage or the factory’s specific location
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Netanyahu poses biggest threat to security of region, Erdogan said
"President Erdogan said that Turkey has been conducting intensive diplomatic contacts since the Israeli attack on Iran," the administration of the Turkish leader said
Read more
Iran says it used undetectable missiles to strike Mossad headquarters
According to the Iranian official, the attack came as a surprise for the Israel
Read more
Iranian foreign minister denies sending team of negotiators to Oman
Abbas Araghchi said that he has not left Tehran with the negotiating team
Read more
Trump says approved continuation of Israel's operation against Iran to Netanyahu
The US president said that the next week is going to be very big
Read more
Pentagon ready for Trump’s any decision on Iran — Hegseth
The US defense secretary said that Iran should have made a deal
Read more
Iran may attack US ships if US intervenes in conflict — TV
"Any direct US intervention in the conflict will result in an unprecedented threat to enemy ships," the official said
Read more
World to face demographic crisis — Russian official
Maxim Oreshkin noted that China faces critical demographic problems
Read more
Moscow will not allow Ukraine to have troops that threaten Russia — Putin
Russian President reiterated that demilitarization was among the objectives of the Russian special military operation
Read more
DPR head urges Europe to focus on its own problems rather than weapons for Ukraine
According to Denis Pushilin, the actions of Western politicians could prompt a change in the state of affairs in Europe happen as quickly as the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict did
Read more