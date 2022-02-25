Roscosmos to launch financing in 2022 to create fully reusable carrier rocket

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos will launch stage-by-stage financing this year to create the country’s fully reusable carrier rocket, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"We consider the option of a unique medium-class rocket that will be completely reusable. That is, both the first stage and the entire carrier will be used several times. This year, we will commence stage-by-stage financing of the project," Rogozin said in an interview with TV Channel One.

Russia is currently developing the Amur space rocket system with a reusable first stage. The rocket’s launches will be conducted from the Vostochny spaceport in the Amur Region in Russia’s Far East.

The Amur carrier rocket will have a take-off weight of about 360 tonnes and will be 55 meters high and 4.1 meters in its diameter. The carrier will feature a reusable first stage and a non-recoverable second stage, with both of them to be powered by methane.

The Amur will be capable of delivering up to 10.5 tonnes of payload into a low near-Earth orbit with its reusable stage and 12.5 tonnes in its expendable configuration. The rocket’s first launch with a spacecraft is scheduled for 2026, with the program estimated at 70 billion rubles (about $843 million).