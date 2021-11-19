New Russian module to deliver 700 kg of supplies to orbital outpost

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Prichal nodal module scheduled for launch on November 24 will deliver supplies and food to the International Space Station (ISS), the federal space agency Roscosmos announced on Friday.

"The spacecraft-module is also due to deliver about 700 kg of various cargo to the ISS, including expendable equipment and consumables, water purification, medical control and sanitation means, maintenance and repair tools, as well as standard food rations for the 66th Main Expedition crew," the statement says.

The launch of a Progress M-UM spacecraft with the Prichal nodal module atop a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan is targeted for 16:06 Moscow time on November 24. The cargo spacecraft-module’s docking with the Russian Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module that parked with the orbital outpost on July 29 is scheduled for November 26.

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said that the new module would boost the capabilities of Russian spaceships, including the latest Oryol spacecraft, to dock with the ISS.